Doctors given permission to operate on woman who rejects cancer diagnosis

Doctors have been given permission to operate on a mentally-ill woman who does not accept a breast cancer diagnosis, following a hearing in a specialist court.

A judge has ruled that surgery is in the woman's best interests.

Mr Justice Keehan was told that the woman, who is in her 60s, was a paranoid schizophrenic.

Specialists said she had breast cancer and was likely to die without surgery.

She maintained that she "simply has a cyst" and thought that medics treating her were "actors or imposters".

The judge analysed the case at a hearing in the Court of Protection, where issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions are considered, in Nottingham in early October, and heard submissions from lawyers representing doctors and the woman.

He has explained his decision in a written ruling.

The judge said he was satisfied that the woman had breast cancer and satisfied that surgery proposed by specialists was the right option.

Hospital bosses with responsibility for the woman's care had asked the judge to rule that the woman did not have the mental capacity to make treatment decisions and that surgery was in her best interests.

Mr Justice Keehan has not identified the woman but said bosses at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which has a base in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, had asked for a ruling.

The woman had been represented by staff from the office of the Official Solicitor, who offer help to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions.

