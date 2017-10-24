Downing Street distances itself from Tory MP's 'sinister' Brexit letter

Downing Street has distanced itself from a Tory whip's letter to universities which requested the names of professors teaching about Brexit.

Chris Heaton-Harris, MP for Daventry, faced fierce criticism after the "sinister" request - sent to vice chancellors across the country - came to light.

The Leave campaigner also asked institutions to supply copies of their syllabuses and links to online lectures covering the topic.

Professor David Green, vice chancellor at the University of Worcester, said: "When I read this extraordinary letter on Parliamentary paper from a serving MP, I felt a chill down my spine. Was this the beginnings of a very British McCarthyism?"

Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman told a Westminster briefing that Mr Heaton-Harris had not been acting as a Government representative.

The spokesman said: " What the Prime Minister has always been very clear on is her respect for the freedom and independence of universities and the role they play in creating open and stimulating debate.

"Free speech is one of the foundations on which our universities are built and, of course, it should be protected."

A copy of the letter from Mr Heaton-Harris, seen by the Press Association, states: "I was wondering if you would be so kind as to supply me with the names of professors at your establishment who are involved in the teaching of European affairs, with particular reference to Brexit.

"Furthermore, if I could be provided with a copy of the syllabus and links to the online lectures which relate to this area I would be much obliged."

Prof Green said he had not heard of Mr Heaton-Harris before receiving the letter, but discovered he has previously described himself as a Eurosceptic.

He said: "I realised that his letter just asking for information appears so innocent but is really so, so dangerous.

"Here is the first step to the thought police, the political censor and Newspeak, naturally justified as 'the will of the British people', another phrase to be found on Mr Heaton-Harris's website.

"Then I thought that only one response was appropriate, which Churchill spoke so brilliantly for all who love Britain and democracy when he said 'we shall outlive the power of tyranny' and 'we shall never surrender'.

"That is my reply to Mr Heaton-Harris MP's sinister letter."

Politicians and academics have condemned Mr Heaton-Harris's request as "offensive" and "disgraceful".

Professor Kevin Featherstone, head of the European Institute at the London School of Economics (LSE), said: "What is the motivation behind asking what are you teaching on Brexit? That's the worrying aspect which smacks of a kind of McCarthyite interest.

"In other words, once he's received information, then what would he be doing about it?

"Would he be challenging universities to say that the proportion of academics that support Remain and those who support Brexit is wrong, and you somehow need to address that?"

He added: "We should not be relaxed about this. It is an offensive query."

Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of Universities UK, described the request as "an a larming attempt to censor or challenge academic freedom", while s hadow education secretary Angela Rayner labelled Mr Heaton-Harris's actions "ignorant".

She told reporters: "Quite frankly, governments should keep their nose out of how universities teach lessons.

"I'm sure that students know the difference between indoctrination and the ability to study and learn and challenge perceptions and challenge ideas."

The chancellor of Oxford University, Lord Patten of Barnes - a former Conservative Party chairman - told BBC Radio 4's World At One: "It is absolutely disgraceful. I am sure that most university vice chancellors will deal with it in the most appropriate way, which is to drop it in the wastepaper basket.

"If he doesn't know that universities are autonomous, that universities aren't like Chinese re-education camps, then he doesn't know very much about what it's like to live in a free society."

But Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom dismissed suggestions that the letter was "sinister".

She told the programme: "Chris has made clear that he believes in free speech. Universities are bastions of free speech.

"That is a courteous letter asking for information. There is nothing sinister about it. He is not compelling anybody to do anything. He is asking a question as Member of Parliament and I personally don't see anything sinister about asking that question."

Mr Heaton-Harris tweeted on Tuesday afternoon: "To be absolutely clear, I believe in free speech in our universities and in having an open and vigorous debate on Brexit."

