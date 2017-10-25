'Dreamflight gives everybody a chance to do something amazing'

Some 192 children have taken part in the 31st Dreamflight charity trip to Florida. Here are some of those who have been involved this year:

Dan Warne, nine, Norwich

"This has been so special. I was really looking forward to this, it was very different to what I expected but it was just so much fun.

"I feel very, very happy to be chosen to go out to Florida. I have a brain tumour so I think my doctor nominated me for Dreamflight, so I'm very grateful.

"This has been like a dream come true for me. My next dream is to be a rock star."

Niamh Pymont, 13, Ely in Cambridgeshire

"I have made so many friends during Dreamflight, and this is the first time I've ever been to America so it's been quite exciting too.

"I was a bit nervous about coming out and I didn't know if it would be a bit outside my comfort zone. But I had a great time on the plane out, and they asked me to help the cabin crew for a day, which was really fun.

"It's been so amazing, I want to come back in the future as an adult supervisor for children on Dreamflight."

Ayesha Sheldrake-Hemphrey, 14, Ipswich

"The best bit for me has been all the time spent with different people. It's been a chance to be with people who understand what other children are going through, where if you've got a disability it doesn't actually matter.

"This has been the holiday of a lifetime and it has helped me to re-learn how to swim again.

"Dreamflight has helped me to come out of my shell. My aim for the future is to see the world, to travel everywhere I can."

Lewis Cole, 11, Sunderland

"I have cystic fibrosis and so I was in a hospital room when my mum told me I was coming on Dreamflight, but she apparently wasn't meant to tell me so I had to keep it quiet and act surprised when the doctors told me properly two months later.

"I have had a bit of a hard time with medication, so I was quite excited to go to America and because none of my friends have done it either.

"Both my nanas cried when they found out, so I think they've probably missed me being home."

George Bailey, 12, Walsall

"This holiday has been magical, there's no other word for it. The best bit was doing the dolphin swim. I was expecting to be able to touch the dolphins but I wasn't expecting it to be so good.

"I have juvenile arthritis and it has stopped me doing some things in the past, activities I've wanted to do have not been available to me - for example football and swimming.

"This holiday has given me so many new experiences, I am so grateful. Now I want to be a doctor so I can help people in the same way they've helped me."

Arron Letts, 14, Birmingham

"It's been amazing. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us because you do things you probably wouldn't do to with your family.

"I have never been abroad before or on a plane so it was quite exciting. The adults have been amazing, so helpful and fun, and I've learned how to communicate with other people better.

"And Florida is a little bit better than Birmingham, so it's been a nice change."

Emily Willis, 10, Newcastle

"I was at the hospital getting my bloods done for my eyes when I was told I was going on Dreamflight and so I just cried for an hour-and-a-half - I couldn't believe it, I was so happy.

"I hadn't been on holiday or a plane before, so it was obviously really exciting for me and my friends were all really happy for me too.

"Everything on Dreamflight has been brilliant. We've all had so much fun and we've been to exciting places - now I just want to explore as many places as I can."

Joseph Mahmud, 10, Portsmouth

"After the first day it exceeded my expectations - I couldn't believe I had another nine days to go of Dreamflight.

"It's tough to find a favourite bit exactly, it's a different culture in Orlando to back home, but the dolphins were probably one of the best bits.

"I've been having two years of treatment and injections, and I've probably got another year-and-a-half to go, but to be around everybody has been great. In one word, it's been sensational."

Katherine MacIntosh, 10, Worcester

"It's been amazing. I think all the rides and getting to know everybody has been the best bits.

"I have never been away from my mum and dad for so long before, so I was excited and anxious.

"I have missed them a little bit but I've done things I wouldn't ever normally do. Since I was about two, I've been to hospital every three weeks or so, which has stopped me doing certain things, so Dreamflight has really helped me to do things I wanted to do."

Faith Williams, 12, Porth in South Wales

"It's been fantastic getting to know so many new people, and swimming with dolphins was something I have never experienced before.

"I've had diabetes since I was two, and I didn't used to be allowed to eat everything I wanted.

"But as long as I am keeping on top of my blood-sugar levels, I have been OK. Dreamflight has been the holiday of a lifetime, and now I can feel like I can do a lot more."

Dawud Ghafar, 15, Leeds

"I think I was nominated for Dreamflight because I've been a carer for my mother and brother.

"My dad passed away two years ago, so I have to do a lot of helping out. To come on Dreamflight has been so good.

"And swimming with dolphins was probably the best part - I didn't know what to expect from them, and they feel a bit like hard-boiled eggs. So fun."

Scarlett Jackson, 10, Doncaster

"Dreamflight has changed my life completely. I always wanted to go to Disney but I never had a chance to go because I've been too ill with bone cancer.

"Swimming with dolphins has also been on my bucket list, but now I don't have to put it on there anymore because I've done it here.

"I haven't really missed my parents because I've been having too much fun, and when I get home I'm going to tell them: 'Guys, you're going to be so jealous.'"

Robert Park, 12, Carnforth near Lancaster

"This has been great and I love it, but I love England better than America probably.

"The best thing was swimming with Flipper the dolphin.

"I've made new friends - friends for life - and now I just want to go and tell my family all about it."

Joseph Clements, 11, Liverpool

"The best thing about Dreamflight has been getting to know each other, it's been so good.

"I have been on all the big rollercoasters and swimming in the pool every day - I've enjoyed the sun a lot and been on my first plane.

"This has been incredible, like a dream come true."

Jay Jacks, eight, Royston in Hertfordshire

"It's been good, the best bit was Discovery Cove because of swimming with dolphins.

"I was happy when I was told I was chosen to go on holiday, but nervous because I had not been to America before.

"I didn't miss my family because I've been having too much fun."

Jaz Ellis, 13, Poole

"It has been amazing, so magical, the holiday of a lifetime.

"I was a bit speechless when I got told I was coming, my mum recorded it - I just couldn't believe it.

"Dreamflight gives everybody a chance to do something amazing. I have always had to miss holidays because it seems like I'm always in hospital, but I managed to make it to this one - I'm so happy I did."

Nathan Korol, 11, Dundee

"I've had rollercoaster rides, loads of parks, and dolphins - what more could you want on a holiday?

"I have had to have a lot of operations which has stopped me doing certain things in the past.

"God knows what I'll say to my family - it has just been the best 10 days of my life."

Harvey Cushley, 12, Ayrshire

"The rollercoasters have probably been the best thing. I used to go on just the little ones when I was younger, but now I just go on the big rides.

"The first one was quite scary but I've got used to it - I just sort of went for it and thought: 'why not?'

"The adults and the group leaders have all been brilliant fun, lots of fun and songs and games."

Abbie Boast, 14, Great Yarmouth

"It's been amazing, if I came with my parents it would be a completely different experience. My mum is quite protective - which I like because I know that she cares - but I know I wouldn't be able to go on as many rides as I did.

"We were all really shattered every day when we came back into the hotel.

"I did think I was nervous about making new friends, but I have made loads of friends. I'm going to know there is nothing stopping me going on the things I like. I can go on so much more."

