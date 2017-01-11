Drug trafficking gang leader jailed after year on the run

A fugitive leading member of a drug trafficking gang has been captured and jailed after spending more than a year on the run.

Ahmed Omer was arrested on December 30 at an address in Stockhill, Nottingham, following a multi-agency intelligence-led swoop.

The 46-year-old Cypriot appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday where he was jailed for four months for absconding, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Omer featured on the Operation Return most wanted fugitives campaign run by the NCA and Crimestoppers after he failed to answer bail and fled to the Netherlands in 2015 before the end of his trial.

The latest sentence is in addition to the 10 years he received for conspiracies to supply amphetamine, cannabis and cannabis resin - when he was convicted and handed the jail term in his absence.

Omer was a leading member of a Nottingham-based crime group responsible for trafficking class B drugs within the UK.

East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), who were also involved in the arrest operation, seized £29,000, 49 kilos of cannabis, 24 kilos of cannabis resin and four kilos of amphetamine as part of their investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Karen Pearson, from EMSOU, said his recapture "represents more than a year of concerted team effort" between the NCA, themselves and Nottinghamshire Police.

"This case is a reflection of the dogged determination we have in policing - that an offender will remain on our radar until justice is done," she added.

"It is extremely satisfying, not only to the officers who worked on the original case, but to those who have been pursuing Omer for the last year, that he will now finally pay his dues and serve his sentence."

Matt Burton, head of the NCA's international crime bureau, said: "The NCA and its partners pursue fugitives relentlessly.

"Ahmed Omer thought he could return to the UK and avoid detection but we tracked him down and now he's behind bars where he belongs."

Officers from EMSOU said they are also seeking Mark Liscott, 56, from Great Barr in Birmingham in connection with the same investigation.

He was added to the Operation Return most wanted list, as officers believe he could be hiding in the Netherlands, but say he has strong links to the West Midlands and may have returned.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or for those calling from the Netherlands, 0800 7000.

