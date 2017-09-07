East Midlands Trains warned of strike action over 'totally inadequate' pay offer

A rail union has warned of a looming dispute over pay at a train company as it prepares to hold a ballot for strikes and other forms of industrial action.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said East Midlands Trains (EMT) had made a "totally inadequate" offer of a 2.7% pay rise, with productivity strings.

The union said the offer was below the average agreed with other train operators and was less than the current RPI inflation rate of 3.6%.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: "All of the financial returns prove conclusively that East Midlands Trains is a company awash with cash. In these circumstances it is simply incredible that the company should seek to undermine and attack the pay and living standards of their own staff.

"We can accept that the company, despite having made massive profits, can dish out a de facto wage cut. Or we stand firm and demand recognition for the fact that it is our members who generate the company profits and we can fight to secure a fair pay rise for EMT staff which offers dignity and respect. We choose to fight for pay justice.

"To this end, RMT has begun preparations for a ballot for both strike action and action short of a strike if we are forced to go into dispute with the company after September 19 when pay talks will resume."

An East Midlands Trains spokesman said: "Positive talks have taken place with local union reps and we have made a reasonable and fair pay offer. We will continue to listen as the planned talks progress with the RMT."

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.