Eight charged with cruelty and sex abuse at Coventry children's home

Eight men have been charged in connection with allegations of historical abuse at a former children's home.

The charges all relate to allegations of abuse of youngsters at Wisteria Lodge in Coventry in the West Midlands between 1981 and 1997.

The home, which used to stand in Earlsdon Avenue South, was pulled down in 2009.

All the accused men once worked at the home and face a total of 29 charges between them, including accusations of sexual and physical abuse, relating to 15 children.

Alan Todd, 72, from Coventry, is charged with seven offences of child cruelty, one rape of a child and three indecent assaults between 1983 and 1995.

Phillip Barnett, 64, of Hartington Crescent, Coventry, is charged with three counts of child cruelty between 1981 and 1986.

Russell Garner, 58, of Orchard Street, Bedworth, Warwickshire, faces two counts of child cruelty between 1989 and 1995.

Ivan McChleery, 76, of Greens Road, Coventry, is charged with two counts of child cruelty between 1993 and 1995, and two counts of indecent assault between 1996 and 1997.

Pat Duignan, 59, of The Riddings, Coventry, is facing four counts of child cruelty between 1988 and 1990.

Peter Moore, 72, of Winston Avenue, Coventry, is charged with three counts of aiding and abetting an indecent assault on a child between 1995 and 1997.

David Saunders, 64, of Sibton Close, Coventry, is facing one count of child cruelty between 1993 and 1994.

David Fox, also 64, of Abbey Road, Boston, Lincolnshire, is charged with one count of child cruelty in 1989.

The men are all due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court later this month.

Detective Inspector Wes Martin, who is leading the West Midlands Police investigation, said: "These charges follow a long investigation by my officers, who have worked closely with the local authority and partners.

"Anyone who has been the victim of abuse, no matter how long ago, can contact police on 101 and report their concerns."

