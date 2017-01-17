Ejector seat manufacturer in court over death of Red Arrows pilot

An ejector seat manufacturer has appeared in court charged with breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act over the death of a Red Arrows pilot.

The charge relates to the death of Flight Lieutenant Sean Cunningham at RAF Scampton, Lincolnshire, in 2011.

Martin Baker Aircraft Company Ltd, of Lower Road, Higher Denham, near Uxbridge, Buckinghamshire, made no indication of plea at Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

The case will be next heard at Lincoln Crown Court in February.

Members of F lt Lt Cunningham's family were in attendance at court during the brief hearing.

The experienced pilot and Iraq war veteran died after his ejector seat initiated during the pre-flight checks of his Hawk XX177 jet while on the ground and stationary at the Lincolnshire airbase, the Health and Safety Executive said.

