Elderly man dies after being struck by police vehicle on emergency call

An elderly pedestrian has died after being hit by a police vehicle en route to an emergency.
Derbyshire Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene in Loundsley Green Road, Chesterfield.
The force said in a statement: "At approximately 8.25am today, one of our officers was responding to an emergency call when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
"The pedestrian, an elderly gentleman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The road remains closed.
"Derbyshire Constabulary has referred itself to the Independent Police Complaints Commission and, as a result, we are unable to give further details at this stage."
