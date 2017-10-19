Ex-Pc to face trial on sex assault and misconduct charges

A former police constable has denied charges of sexual assault and misconduct in a public office.

Jason Farquhar is alleged to have touched a female person inappropriately without their consent between January 1 and December 31 2013.

The 43-year-old, of Stamford, Lincolnshire, is also accused of perverting the course of justice by advising a woman on how her son could avoid prosecution.

The Northamptonshire Police officer pleaded not guilty to three charges of sexual assault and nine of misconduct in a public office.

At Northampton Crown Court, he also denied one count of intending to pervert the course of justice and one of unauthorised computer usage.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 2013 and October 2016.

Farquhar, who is no longer serving with the Northamptonshire force, was released on unconditional bail.

He is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on June 29 next year and faces a two-week trial at the same court on September 10.

