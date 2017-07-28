Ex-police boss accused of discussing probe into MP will not face retrial

A former police boss accused of sharing confidential information about a criminal investigation into a high-profile Conservative MP will not face a retrial.

Last week, a jury was discharged after failing to reach a verdict in the case of Adam Simmonds, who was alleged to have discussed a fraud probe into Peter Bone with other Tory politicians, including local MPs, after being briefed as part of his role as the Northamptonshire police and crime commissioner (PCC).

The MP for Wellingborough and his wife Jeanette were under investigation over the payment of fees for the care of an elderly relative, Southwark Crown Court heard.

The case against Mr Bone and Mrs Bone was dropped in March 2014, but Mr Simmonds, who was elected the Conservative PCC in 2012, was charged with breaching data protection laws, which he denied.

Prosecutors alleged he disclosed information to friends and colleagues within the Conservative Party without the permission of Northamptonshire Police chief constable Adrian Lee.

Mr Simmonds, 40, from Leicester, said that if personal data had been disclosed, he had acted with the reasonable belief he had the right to do so, acted in reasonable belief he had the consent of the chief constable, or did so in the public interest.

A jury of nine men and three women failed to reach a verdict on a single charge of unlawfully obtaining or disclosing personal data between May 1 2013 and May 1 2014, following a trial that lasted almost three weeks.

Mr Justice Green discharged them after more than 12 hours of deliberations after they said they were "entrenched".

On Friday, counsel Christopher Foulkes told the judge, who was sitting at the Royal Courts of Justice in London: "Following the discharge of the jury, the CPS have considered the position very carefully and, for a number of reasons, have determined it is not in the public interest to proceed to a retrial, so I formally offer no evidence today."

The judge said: "I am happy to order and direct a not guilty verdict in the circumstances of this case."

Mr Simmonds said he "very much" welcomed the announcement, which brought to an end "nearly three years of considerable anxiety for me and those I love".

He added: "To the wonderful people who spoke in open court on my behalf and for those whose character statements were read out; those friends and others who wrote and emailed and sent prayers - thank you so much.

"I am of course more than anything grateful, humbled and overwhelmed by the love and care and support of my family who mean the world to me and who sustained me.

"I have no need to express any more emotion about this trial and its content or indeed cast of characters beyond saying this: I never at any point set out to hurt or to harm anyone.

"I hope that in particular Peter Bone MP accepts my fulsome apology for any hurt that I unintentionally inflicted or was responsible for.

"In February of 2014 Peter suffered intense media interest in his life. This interest was sparked by leaks.

"Peter is aware who is responsible for this invasion into his life and it is for him to take that forward. I am sure that he will.

"For me the matters pertaining to me in this case are now at an end.

"I have listened for three weeks to arguments put against my actions in 2013 as a new police and crime commissioner; I have listened to a High Court judge set a verdict of not guilty against my name today for which I thank God for.

"I now have a great deal to do. I have a fantastic opportunity of moving my life forward.

"I am intent on publishing my book, Being First; founding and opening more schools and throwing myself back into making the criminal justice system fit for the 21st century; and I am excited about the opportunities available to do that in the coming months.

"I have learnt a lot during this period, about myself, about other people about politics and those within it; I intend to put it all to good use."

