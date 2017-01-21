Extremist group accused 'watched terror videos to learn about propaganda'

A supermarket worker alleged to have bought flights and equipment to fight with a group linked to Islamic State (IS) in the Philippines watched terrorist videos because he was "interested" in learning more about propaganda, a court has heard.

Ryan Counsell, of Russell Road, Forest Fields, Nottingham, said he had downloaded the videos so he could analyse the footage and write detailed articles on what they showed, jurors at Woolwich Crown Court were told.

It is alleged the 28-year-old was planning to visit a remote part of the south-east Asian country and had bought military equipment to "engage in combat or support an extremist group".

The former Asda worker is also accused of having copies of a bomb-making manual and documents providing advice for those wanting to travel to Syria to join Islamic State, the court has heard.

The jury was shown several videos downloaded by Counsell, including footage of huge explosions in combat zones and videos explaining the structure of the Caliphate.

Counsell said he had a "business interest" in storing the material on his computer - which he thought he could "tastefully edit", provide written analysis on and use to create a "catalogue of propaganda" online.

He told the court: "I'm interested in analysing combat footage, relating it to particular events. I also have the ability to translate and interpret what is said in the video."

Asked by defence lawyer John Kearney why he had watched a video on the Caliphate, Counsell said its "main purpose" was "to show how Islamic State claim to organise themselves".

"That's something that I find really interesting, relating to a terrorist organisation that claims to have a state," he said.

Counsell, who said he had an "interest in propaganda", was also asked to explain why he had named a folder of material on his computer "alleged Jihad".

He told the jury: "It is something that I do not believe they are actually performing with a genuinely religious motivation.

"I believe it's just a form of terrorism it is nothing to do with the religion. That's why I titled it alleged Jihad."

The prosecution alleges that Counsell planned to fly from London to Manila in the Philippines on July 13 2016, before travelling on to Zamboanga City.

He was arrested on July 11, just two days before his scheduled flight.

Counsell is said to have had a "growing interest" in terrorism in the country, particularly the Abu Sayyaf group, which operates on Basilan island where the nearest large city is Zamboanga.

Abu Sayyaf's leader publicly declared allegiance to Islamic State in July 2014 and the group is considered by the Home Office to be a "proscribed terrorist organisation", Prosecutor Daniel Pawson-Pounds earlier told the court.

Counsell is also alleged to have spent almost £900 on military-style clothing while a "large quantity" of camping equipment was said to have been found in his house.

He denies three counts of possessing a document containing terrorist information contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and one count of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts contrary to section 5(1) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The case, before Judge Andrew Lees, continues.

