Fair transport deal call for north to follow Grayling support of South East plan

Political and business leaders from across the north of England are set to meet to demand a fair deal on transport from the Government.

The transport summit, described as an "unprecedented gathering" by organisers, will be held in Leeds on Wednesday.

It comes after Transport Secretary Chris Grayling sparked anger last month by supporting a new £30 billion Crossrail 2 scheme in London and the South East, days after a series of rail projects in Wales, the Midlands and the north were axed or downgraded.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who is due to speak at the summit, said: "Today's event shows that the patience of people in the north of England has run out.

"We are getting organised and demanding the Government keeps all of its promises to people here and delivers a fair funding deal for the north of England.

"We are not against our capital city developing world-class infrastructure but it cannot be at the expense of the north. People here have put up with clapped-out trains and congested roads for long enough."

On Tuesday, former chancellor George Osborne said a "Northern Powerhouse" rail network connecting Liverpool to Hull must be planned for as the Government presses ahead with HS2.

Writing in the Financial Times, he said: " Far be it from me to offer advice to the Prime Minister on how to relaunch her premiership this autumn, but making this big commitment to the North at the Conservative conference in Manchester would not be a bad place to start."

More than 70,000 people have signed a petition set up by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) North think tank calling for the Government to fund Crossrail for the North.

Leader of Leeds City Council Judith Blake, who will also attend the summit, said: "Transforming rail connections across the north was part of the original plan to create a Northern Powerhouse and was estimated to bring £100 billion in economic growth as well as 850,000 new jobs.

"The people of the north are demanding a direct commitment from Government to increase investment in transport and to settle for any less would hold back the potential of the north for decades to come."

Leaders of Sheffield, Newcastle and Manchester councils, Liverpool city region metro mayor Steve Rotheram and representatives from a range of business groups will be among the other delegates attending the conference.

Transport Minister Paul Maynard said funding had been provided for the development of detailed proposals for transport upgrades which the Government could invest in.

He said: "I keep hearing demands for investment in the north but I should point out they come from some of the very same people who we have asked to help develop plans.

"We all want to improve rail in the north and we are all getting on with the work that needs to be done ."

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling urged the region's leaders to take control rather than blaming the Government, saying: "The success of northern transport depends on the North itself."

Writing in the Yorkshire Post before the meeting, he said: "The message I want to send them is simply this: although one of my biggest priorities as Secretary of State is to build the transport links the North needs to thrive, they must be designed and managed by the North itself.

"It is central government's responsibility to provide funding and a delivery structure that ensures efficiency, value for money and accountability. But beyond this, I want the North to take control."

Meanwhile, s hadow chief secretary to the Treasury Peter Dowd said the Government needed to "chill out" and allow greater devolution for northern cities.

He told BBC's Newsnight: "The bottom line is there has to be - like we have in Germany, France and other countries - a proactive plan for our investment in the infrastructure.

"And all these bits and pieces, in a sort of unjoined-up way, is neither use nor ornament, especially when it's directed from London.

"London and the Government have got to chill out in regards to this control over everything that goes on in the country, so that idea of devolvement and regionalisation is the way forward."

