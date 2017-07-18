Family of man found dead in river plan memorial bike ride to aid rescue service

The family of a man found dead in a river in Northern Ireland are to hold a charity cycle ride to raise money for emergency workers who found him.

The body of Sam Comber, 39, originally from Leicestershire, was pulled from the Foyle in Londonderry in May. He had been swimming before he lost his life, relatives said.

In a statement, they said they were planning to cycle from his home town of Hinckley to his newly adopted home across the Irish Sea in August.

"The ride is a memorial to our beloved son.

"We are raising funds for the Foyle Search and Rescue Team, a group of dedicated volunteers, who cared for us during the search for Sam, and who thankfully found and returned him to us."

He had been living near the village of Newbuldings, close to Derry, and his bicycle was found in a lay-by there.

His disappearance sparked a major search, which ended with the discovery of his body.

His family previously praised the search and rescue team's "dignity and compassion" and said its members provided a vital service.

They also mentioned locals with knowledge of the area who were with them during their hunt all day and well into the night.

A stranger brought his own boat to search the river.

Rescue workers travelled from Drogheda in the Irish Republic.

More details on the fundraising can be found at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/rideforsam2017

