Ferne McCann's boyfriend charged over nightclub acid attack

Arthur Collins, the boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, has been charged in connection with an acid attack at an east London nightclub which left two revellers partially blinded and others disfigured.

The 24-year-old was arrested at an address in Rushden, Northamptonshire, on Saturday.

He was charged on Sunday with 14 counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and one count of throwing corrosive fluid on a person with intent to cause GBH , Scotland Yard said.

Collins, of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, will appear at Thames Magistrates Court on Monday.

A second man, Andre Phoenix, 21, will appear at the same court charged with seven counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Twenty clubbers were doused with a corrosive substance during a night out at Mangle nightclub in Dalston on Easter Monday.

A 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were both blinded in one eye, while several other revellers received burns.

A 33-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested and later released from custody.

Collins had been in a relationship with Ms McCann, best known for her appearances on The Only Way Is Essex and I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

