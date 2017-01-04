Film about Kayleigh Haywood's final days warns of dangers of online grooming

A film which tells the story of how teenager Kayleigh Haywood was groomed online by a stranger and went on to be brutally raped and murdered is to be released online.

Kayleigh, 15, was killed by landscape gardener Stephen Beadman in November 2015 after being bombarded with messages on Facebook and other social media sites for around two weeks by 28-year-old Luke Harlow.

The film - called Kayleigh's Love Story - deals with aspects of the last fortnight of her life and warns parents and children of the dangers of online grooming.

The five-minute short was made with the support of Kayleigh's parents and has already been screened at schools in Leicestershire and Rutland.

It will be made available to the public from Tuesday via YouTube and Facebook, Leicestershire Police said.

Leicestershire's Deputy Chief Constable Roger Bannister said: "What happened to Kayleigh was horrific but we are pleased that some good is coming from the awful tragedy and that this film is raising far greater awareness of the dangers of online grooming and the signs that it may be happening."

Last July, Beadman, then 29, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape, false imprisonment and murder of the teenager, while Harlow was given a 12-year jail term for false imprisonment and grooming.

