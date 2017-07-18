Firefighters tackle blaze at plastics recycling facility

More than 40 firefighters are dealing with a large-scale blaze at a plastics recycling facility in Nottinghamshire.

Emergency crews, including a command support vehicle and a water bowser, were called to MBA Polymers in Sandy Lane, Worksop, shortly before 2.45pm on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the brigade had not been made aware of any casualties.

Crews from Derbyshire are also there and local residents are being advised to keep doors and windows closed.

