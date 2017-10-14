Firms developing disaster zone-mapping drones

Emergency teams could soon be equipped with cutting-edge drones and robots to search hazardous scenes before they put boots on the ground.

Four companies have been awarded over £1.6 million to develop technology to hunt for casualties, detect dangerous substances and map disaster zones.

Projects to benefit from the Innovation Fund include a drone small enough to fit through a letterbox and a robot with its own neural network for deployment on decontamination missions.

The fund was a joint initiative by the Ministry of Defence and the Home Office.

One concept is Snake Eyes - a tiny drone equipped with sensors to detect harmful substances and create a 3D map of a scene.

Its creator, Autonomous Devices, based in Milton Keynes, Hertfordshire, said it hoped the drone would minimise first responders' reliance on cumbersome safety equipment.

The Red Alert design also contains sensors to detect hazardous chemicals and map the terrain, structures, whether and gases in an area.

Developed by Bath-based BMT Defence Services, the company plans to create an "off-the-shelf" drones, as well as technology that can be integrated into existing drones.

Horiba-MIRA, in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, was awarded funding to develop its robot to hunt for casualties and harmful substances on decontamination missions.

It has its own neural network, meaning it can learn from its previous missions and improve its performance.

The final winner was SceneSEARCH from researchers at the Loughborough University Centre for Autonomous Systems.

The pocket-sized drone, OWL 4, is fitted with a chemical sensor and directed by a search algorithm to find the location and the release rate of the hazard.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon said: "With intensifying threats abroad and the risk of accidents at home, we need the very latest technology to respond to any incident.

"Competitions like this with our £800 million Innovation Fund will ensure Britain has the latest in cutting-edge technology needed to help keep us safe."

The winners were announced at the quarterly defence Suppliers Forum last week.

