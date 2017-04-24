Five charged in Villa Park pitch invasion probe

Five men have been charged after allegedly taking part in a pitch invasion during the hotly-contested Aston Villa-Birmingham City football derby.

West Midlands Police said the men were detained during the match as Villa triumphed 1-0 over their Sky Bet Championship rivals at Villa Park on Sunday.

The men charged are: Calum Wills, 25, of Gospel Farm Road; David Ward, 22, of Peckham Road; and 30-year-old John Allison, of Stretton Road; all from Birmingham.

Also accused are 24-year-old Robin French, of Thorntop Close, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, and Jordan Slayford, 18, of Linton Close, Redditch, Worcestershire.

All of the men are due at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on May 9.

Three other men wanted in connection with disorder at the Bullring Tavern in Birmingham during the Blues v Leeds match on March 3 have also been charged with using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

The men were arrested on their way to the Villa versus Blues game.

A 21-year-old man from Dudley, West Midlands, arrested on suspicion of assault during the match has now been bailed pending further police inquiries.

Meanwhile, camera footage from the game is now being scrutinised in a bid to trace any other trouble-makers, police have said.

Match commander Superintendent Dave Sturman, of West Midlands Police, said: "There had been a lot of planning in preparation for this fixture and we are pleased the majority of supporters were able to enjoy the game in a safe environment.

"We will review camera footage from this fixture and will undoubtedly take action against anyone involved in crime who hasn't already been arrested."

