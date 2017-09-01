Five-year-old boy's death after Loughborough incident linked to air pellet wound

A five-year-old boy who died after suffering a head injury may have been shot with an air pellet, police have said.

Leicestershire Police said the unnamed boy was taken to hospital in the early hours of August 27 "with a head injury believed to have been sustained by an air pellet" during an incident in Loughborough.

Two adults arrested in connection with the incident near Nanpantan Road have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police said the boy was transferred to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre, where he died on Wednesday.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination has yet to take place.

In a statement on the progress of the inquiry, police said: "As part of enquiries carried out, officers believe there was a group of rock climbers and people walking in the area of Nanpantan Road in the afternoon and evening of Saturday.

"A car with a French registered number plate was also parked nearby.

"Police would be interested in speaking with these people and would ask them to please get in touch. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to please call 101."

