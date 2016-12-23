Former judge and husband jailed for six months after forging will

An ex judge and her husband have been jailed for forging a will to get their hands on a cottage in what was described as a "shameful and astonishing" crime.

Former solicitor Margaret Hampshire, 69, and her builder husband 67-year-old Alan Hampshire had admitted drawing up a sham will for illiterate Martin Blanche, who died in 2007.

Jailing the couple for six months each at Nottingham Crown Court, a judge told them they had "played fast and loose", and had "abused" the positions of trust and authority.

The pair doctored the will of Mr Blanche, who lived alone, in order to wrangle ownership of his cottage near Newark, Nottinghamshire.

Sentencing the Hampshires, previously of Church Road, Wickham Bishops, near Witham, Essex, Judge Gregory Dickinson said: "It's a statement of the obvious that forging a will, for whatever reason, is very serious.

"It's one of those areas of everyday life that depends upon the integrity and good faith of the public."

Turning to Mrs Hampshire - still a tribunal judge at the time - he said: "This offending did take place at a time when you held judicial office and when the public was paying for you to fulfil that role, which seems to make your offending all the more shameful and astonishing."

The judge added: "You abused your knowledge and experience gained as a solicitor, forgetting or ignoring the need to act with integrity.

"Your terrible fall from grace and your age cannot save you from an immediate custodial sentence."

Part-way through their trial last month, Mrs Hampshire had pleaded guilty to fraud and two counts of forgery while her husband admitted one charge of forgery, in writing the fake will, and two matters of theft.

After concocting the will, Mrs Hampshire then falsely declared it to be a true document.

The forgery bequeathed the property - Middle Corner House in Rolleston, near Newark - to Mrs Hampshire's cousin Josephine Burroughs, who was also a relation of the dead man.

Mrs Hampshire, who was experienced in probate, then transferred the dead man's estate to Mrs Burroughs.

But Mrs Hampshire then used a power of attorney she had for Ms Burroughs to transfer the property to her daughter in a move the judge said had denied her cousin of the "objective and independent advice" she was entitled to.

The judge said it was "almost certain" Mrs Burroughs knew and was "happy" with the Hampshires' plans to renovate the adjoining properties, but their offending acted to "accelerate" the process.

In addition, the disgraced former solicitor, of Fiskerton Road, Rolleston, admitted making a forged document to avoid inheritance tax.

She resigned as a tribunal judge when a criminal investigation was launched in 2014.

Mr Hampshire took £23,000 from Mrs Burroughs' bank account in an act of what the judge called "downright dishonesty" to convert the property and a neighbouring cottage, owned by Mrs Burroughs, into a larger property, the court heard.

Defence barrister Timothy Greene, mitigating for Mrs Hampshire, said Mrs Burroughs had wanted to see the Hampshires take on and live in Middle Corner House.

He added: "It was smoothing a passage ... to achieve something which would have been achieved in any event. It would just have required more work.

"She thought it would make things easier for her."

He added that Mrs Hampshire had "fallen a long way" from her respected position in the community, had been "utterly humiliated" and felt "self-hatred".

The pensioner and her husband had had their financial assets "restricted" during the criminal investigation, said Mr Greene, adding "prison would bite hard" on her.

Peter Lownds, for Mr Hampshire, said the forgery was done "for reasons of expediency".

He added: "There was no will, having a will meant that the administration of the estate would be conducted in a speedier and more straightforward manner."

The couple blinked as the sentences were handed down but otherwise gave no reaction.

A hearing to determine whether any financial compensation should be paid by the Hampshires will be held next year.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2016, All Rights Reserved.