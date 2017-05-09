From the election trail: IDS rapping and 'Wenger Out' photobomb

As the UK heads into the final month before polling day, here are some of the key moments from today's election campaign.

:: Quote of the day.

"I feel the Labour Party has totally lost touch with its social democratic values and, indeed, with reality in 21st-century Britain" - Simon Danczuk on his resignation from the party.

:: Tweet of the day.

"Labour ban the burger" - former Ukip leader Nigel Farage on Labour's proposal to ban junk food adverts before 9pm. The phrase also sounds suspiciously similar to "ban the burka", which is a recent party pledge under current leader Paul Nuttall.

:: Good day?

Iain Duncan Smith entertained Good Morning Britain viewers when he started rapping Eminem's track Lose Yourself.

He told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid that some of the words could be a message to Labour MP Diane Abbott after her on-air gaffe over the cost of her party's policing policy.

Prompted by Morgan to recite the lines, he said: "It starts halfway down, and he says, 'he opens his mouth but the words don't come out, he's choking now, everybody's joking now and the clock's run out.'

"I thought Diane had been checking that one out."

:: Bad day?

Under-pressure Arsene Wenger was unexpectedly brought into Jeremy Corbyn's campaign event in Leamington Spa when a sign calling for his resignation appeared behind him.

The Labour leader, an Arsenal supporter, was unsuspectingly photobombed by two young men holding up a 'Wenger Out' banner which ended up overshadowing Mr Corbyn's speech on social media.

But it seems Mr Corbyn's policy on Wenger may not be a harsh one, with the young supporters claiming he told them "Wenger's all right, give him a chance", after he had finished his speech.

:: Picture of the day.

Nicola Sturgeon sipped a pint on a visit to the Inveralmond Brewery in Perth, and fortunately for her she avoided having her own awkward food photo moment - unlike Theresa May with chips or Ed Miliband with a bacon sandwich.

:: What do the polls say?

The Conservatives sit at 47% in the polls - a fairly comfortable gap of 18% above Labour. But the Prime Minister warned Tory candidates of the risks of being complacent.

"How many times over the past few years have the polls got it wrong? They got the 2015 election wrong. They got the EU referendum wrong. And Jeremy Corbyn was a 200-1 outsider to be Labour leader," she said.

:: Gaffe of the day.

Paul Nuttall said he is leading the "most influential party of the 20th century" - an era that ended 17 years ago.

He was responding to the claim made by immigration spokesman John Bickley that Ukip is the "most successful party in the world" when he made the apparent slip of the tongue.

Speaking at a policy launch event in Great George Street, London, Mr Nuttall said: "As for the most successful party in the world, I think we have been - in terms of driving the Government into the position it's been now on Brexit - the most influential party of the 20th century in this country."

