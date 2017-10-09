Girl, 11, loses fight for life after being struck by car

An 11-year-old girl left badly hurt after she was struck by a car has died from her injuries.

The youngster was struck along with a 13-year-old girl in Chesterfield Road, Duckmanton, near Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on Thursday evening.

While the teenager suffered minor injuries, the younger girl was taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The car's driver and other witnesses stopped at the scene.

A Derbyshire Police investigation into the circumstances is continuing.

