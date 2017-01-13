'Gorgeous little boy' for Leicester City star Jamie Vardy

Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy has become a father again after his wife gave birth to a boy.

The 29-year-old and his spouse Rebekah, who already have daughter Sofia together, welcomed a son at the weekend.

Announcing the birth, he posted on Twitter: "Over the moon to announce the arrival of our gorgeous little boy on Sunday evening! Mummy and baby doing great!"

The birth follows his wedding to his wife in May and also comes after his club enjoyed a historic rise to win the Premier League last season.

He and Rebekah are said to have met in January 2014 when she was working in events and helped organise his 27th birthday party.

