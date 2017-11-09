Hammond must signal end of age of austerity in Budget, says Tory MP Boles

A Conservative former minister has called on Chancellor Philip Hammond to use this month's Budget to declare an end to the "age of austerity".

Nick Boles, a close ally of David Cameron who served in his administration from 2012 to 2016, warned that the Government is looking "wobbly" and said Conservatives cannot expect to be re-elected if they persist with the target of eliminating the deficit by the middle of the next decade.

He called for the target of getting the nation's books into surplus to be scrapped, to permit a "massive boost" to public investment.

"The Government can't, after seven or eight years, say that the policy we had eight years ago is going to be the only policy we can offer to the British public for another eight years," the Grantham and Stamford MP told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"We can't expect to be re-elected if we have no new story to tell and no new direction.

"Our urgent problem in this economy is that wages aren't growing. They are not growing because productivity isn't growing and productivity isn't growing because our rate of investment is too low, both in the public sector and the private sector. That needs to be a priority now.

"The age of austerity is over. We now need an age of investment."

He warned: "Government is like a bicycle. Unless it is moving forwards, it falls over. And at the moment, the Government does look a bit wobbly. The reason why it is a bit wobbly is because it doesn't have a clear direction and a clear set of policies."

Mr Boles said austerity was the right policy when the annual deficit stood at 10% of GDP, but it was "absolutely fine" for it to remain at its current level of around 2.6% indefinitely.

He said Mr Hammond should keep his target of getting debt as a percentage of GDP on a downward trajectory, which could be achieved without eliminating the deficit by growing the size of the economy.

"We should stop trying to cut (the deficit) any further," said Mr Boles. "We should drop our surplus target because the urgent priority now is to get productivity up and to get real wages up.

"The only way to get productivity up is by increasing investment. I think we now need to make that the focus of government.

"Many governments run deficits of that sort of level year on year. So long as you are spending the money on investment, there is a very good prospect that that will generate a return in the economy that enables you to pay the debt down.

"What matters is the target to reduce debt as a percentage of GDP. I think we should keep that target but we can do so and massively boost public investment."

