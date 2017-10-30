Harry to attend Barack Obama foundation summit in Chicago

Prince Harry is preparing to attend the inaugural summit of former US president Barack Obama's foundation in Chicago - a year on from when news of his relationship with American actress Meghan Markle hit the headlines.

Harry, who is widely expected to wed the Suits star, will be in the US on Tuesday to take part in discussions about encouraging youth leadership, after receiving the invitation from the Obamas.

Reports of an engagement between the Prince and Ms Markle, who have been dating for just 15 months, have escalated since the Prince took his girlfriend to meet his grandmother the Queen for tea at Buckingham Palace.

One year ago - o n October 30 2016 - the Sunday Express revealed that "besotted" Harry was in a secret relationship with the actress, known for playing Rachel Zane in Suits, and that he was happier than he had been in many years.

Since then, the pair's whirlwind romance has blossomed, with Ms Markle confessing to Vanity Fair: "We're two people who are really happy and in love".

At the Invictus Games in Canada in September, Harry and Ms Markle arrived hand-in-hand at their first official public appearance together to watch the wheelchair tennis and were also spotted kissing at the closing ceremony.

Harry has developed a firm friendship with the Obamas and agreed to take part in the Chicago event.

When her husband was in office, then first lady Michelle Obama attended the opening ceremony of Harry's Invictus Games for wounded and injured service personnel when it was staged in Orlando, Florida.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Prince hosted Mr Obama and his wife at Kensington Palace when they travelled to the UK for the last time before he left his post.

Mr Obama also joined Harry to watch the wheelchair basketball at last month's Invictus Games in Toronto, where he reportedly quizzed him on his relationship with Ms Markle.

The official website of the former American leader says the mission of his foundation "is to inspire and empower people to change their world".

Kensington Palace said: "During the event Prince Harry will take part in a conversation about ways to support and encourage youth leadership to tackle both local and global challenges."

His office said the Prince would use part of the discussion to highlight the Full Effect project in Nottingham, supported by his Royal Foundation, which aims to inspire youngsters away from youth violence and gang-related activities.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.