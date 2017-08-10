Here comes the sun...then more rain

Summer weather will make a brief return after more than a month's worth of rain fell in some parts of England, bringing localised flooding and travel disruption.

Heavy downpours brought flash flooding to a number of towns and villages in East Yorkshire and north-east Lincolnshire on Wednesday, including scenes of 3ft (1m) deep standing water in parts of Withernsea and numerous incidents across the Grimsby and Immingham areas.

The Met Office said 58mm of rainfall was recorded at Painshill Reservoir in Surrey over just 12 hours - more than the county's August average monthly rainfall of 56.8mm.

A yellow weather warning was in place for London and the South East until Wednesday night as rainfall caused localised flooding, disruption to travel and poor driving conditions.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service reported a number of calls to incidents of localised flooding, while flooding at Kidbrooke, in south-east London, caused disruption to trains between Dartford and the capital.

But Met Office forecaster Emma Salter said the worst of the wet weather was over, predicting "summer will fight back" on Thursday.

"Most of the UK, apart from the very top and the very, very far east, is going to see a fine, clear day with plenty of sunshine, nice and warm, a typical summer's day," she said.

Kent will see a cloudy start, while top temperatures around London are expected to reach 23C.

But Ms Salter warned the warm weather will be a "flash in the pan" before more rain on Friday.

She said: "It is quite a widespread area of rain, so everybody will see some rain on Friday, but there are no warnings in place and it doesn't look particularly heavy.

"It is actually looking like a pretty decent weekend. Saturday and Sunday should be generally fine and dry for most people, with one or two showers around."

