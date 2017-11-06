Hundreds of drivers set for young Audi fan's funeral procession

A young car enthusiast who died from an asthma attack is set to have a huge funeral procession involving "hundreds" of motorists after an online appeal.

George Smith, 11, died in hospital on October 23 and a Facebook tribute page was set up in his memory.

The site's founder, Claire Farrow, said she started the appeal when she discovered George's love for Audi cars.

The page has been viewed by around 56,000 people and she has received a huge response from car dealerships as well as the general public.

Ms Farrow who has a child at the same school attended by George - Stickney Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire - said she has become a family friend to his parents.

She said: "He wanted to be on YouTube, so having his name put out there will have been exactly what he wanted.

"The response to the appeal has been overwhelming and it's amazing how many times the site has been viewed."

People from all over the UK including Southampton, South Lanarkshire and Swansea have asked if they can help.

Several car dealerships have also pledged cars for the procession, including a green Audi TTS that George saw weeks before he died.

