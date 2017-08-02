Hunt for burglar who targeted pensioner's property twice in three hours

A burglar struck at the same house twice within three hours, despite being disturbed by the 86-year-old homeowner during the first offence.

Derbyshire Police said the elderly man pushed the "shameless" intruder out of his property in Shelton Lock, Derby, at about 1am on Wednesday July 26 after discovering him in a bathroom.

The offender, who had taken an item of jewellery, then returned at 3.45am, when the resident woke to find him in his bedroom.

Detectives said a quantity of cash was stolen before the man fled through a kitchen window at the house in Weston Park Avenue.

The offender's face was hidden behind a covering, but he is described as white with pale skin and unshaven.

He was wearing a peaked cap, dark clothing and a jacket with pockets in which he hid his hands.

Appealing for information about the offences, Pc Nikita Devney said: "The victim in this case showed great bravery in the face of quite an ordeal.

"We are anxious to arrest the offender to provide reassurance and prevent others from suffering at his hands."

