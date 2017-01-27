Hunt for man who failed to attend sentencing for child sex charges

A man who admitted child sex offences is being hunted after failing to attend court for sentencing.

Ricky Slade, 29, of no fixed abode, was caught chatting to people he believed to be young girls on the internet by an online action group.

He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court last month and admitted attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity between November 1 and 20, and a similar charge between May 29 and June 8.

He also accepted attempting to meet a child under 16 following grooming and a third count of attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity.

He was due to be sentenced on Tuesday morning but did not attend court and a bench warrant has now been issued for his arrest.

