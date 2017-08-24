Husband pays £20,800 for brooch linked to the Wars of the Roses

A heart-shaped gold brooch dating to the bloody dynastic struggles of the Wars of the Roses has been sold to a doting husband for £20,800 as a surprise anniversary gift.

The 15th century piece already had an aura of romance through a connection to one of the medieval House of York's most powerful allies.

It is believed the finely-engraved jewellery was a gift of love from Edward IV's lord chamberlain, the 1st Baron Hastings, to his wife Katherine Neville.

William Hastings was one of the most wealthy and powerful men in England and served first Edward IV and then his brother, Richard III.

However, his fortune came to an abrupt end in 1483 when King Richard accused him of treason and had Hastings beheaded in the Tower of London.

His wife, Katherine, was the sister of the Earl of Warwick, Richard Neville, whose intrigues earned him the sobriquet "Kingmaker".

The brooch only resurfaced in 2016 when it was discovered by metal detectorists on land near Hastings' fortified family manor house, Kirby Muxloe Castle, in Leicestershire.

The rare find bears the medieval French inscription "honor et ioie", meaning "honour and joy".

When the brooch went under the hammer at auction this week, bidding was fierce but the winner told Hanson's auctioneers he was an "English romantic" and was buying the piece for his wife.

The buyer, who wishes to remain anonymous so as not to spoil the surprise, beat bids from as far away as the United States.

Charles Hanson, of Hanson's in Etwall, Derbyshire, said: "We often have several phone bidders but rarely this many.

"The price just kept rising and rising and it was clear that our successful bidder was going to secure the brooch come what may.

"I am delighted the romance of the story is set to continue with the jewel again becoming a gift of love.

He added: "In the 15th century, this level of craftsmanship and quality would have only been available to the very richest and most powerful people in the land.

"And gold itself could only have been acquired by the very top percentile of people, those with enormous wealth and importance. Baron Hastings was one such man.

"The woman who receives this gift will own something supremely special."

