Ineos granted High Court injunction against trespassing at shale gas sites

Energy giant Ineos has secured a High Court injunction prohibiting unlawful activities such as trespass or obstruction at its shale gas sites.

An interim injunction was granted until a full hearing in September, covering unlawful acts by campaigners opposed to fracking.

Ineos Shale is involved in exploratory work such as geological surveys in the East Midlands but not any hydraulic fracking.

A number of protest groups have been launched to fight fracking, while well-established organisations such as Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth also campaign against the technique of recovering gas and oil from shale rock.

