Inquest to open into death of raid suspect restrained by public

An inquest is due to open into the death of a suspected robber who was restrained by members of the public following a supermarket raid.

Shane Bryant died in hospital in Nottingham on Saturday, after becoming ill at the scene of the shop raid two days earlier.

The 29-year-old was apprehended near a Co-op store in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire.

Police were called to Market Street in Ashby at 10pm on July 13 after reports of two men entering a store and threatening staff with a baseball bat and golf club, and demanding cash.

One of the suspects made off in a waiting vehicle, but Mr Bryant was restrained in the street until police arrived.

Police said a n investigation into the robbery is continuing.

An inquest is due to open at North Leicestershire and Rutland Coroner's Court in Loughborough at 10am.

