Johnson under fire after leadership speculation dominates Tory conference

Cabinet heavyweights have delivered a slapdown to Boris Johnson after speculation over his leadership ambitions dominated the Conservative annual conference in Manchester.

Chancellor Philip Hammond warned that signs of disunity in Government were harming the UK's Brexit negotiations, and sent a thinly-veiled caution to the Foreign Secretary that Cabinet ministers owe their loyalty to Theresa May and "nobody is unsackable".

And First Secretary of State Damian Green - Mrs May's effective deputy - flatly dismissed Mr Johnson's demand that the Brexit transition period should last "not a second more" than two years, telling activists in Manchester that the final date of withdrawal could go a few months in either direction.

Mr Johnson expressed surprise that his decision to set out his personal red lines for Brexit in an eve-of-conference article in the Sun should have overshadowed the Prime Minister's efforts to focus attention on the Conservatives' domestic agenda at a time when the party is trailing Labour in the polls.

He told the Daily Telegraph: "I think, actually, if you studied what I said, it was basically Government policy. I think it's extraordinary that so much fuss has been made about repeating Government policy, but there you go."

But he came under fire form senior backbencher Nicky Morgan, who said Mr Johnson "had to go" unless he could show his loyalty to the Government.

And the British Chambers of Commerce warned that Cabinet feuding was damaging business confidence, in a stinging rebuke on the day of Mr Hammond's keynote address to the conference.

BCC director-general Adam Marshall said businesses wanted a transition period of at least three years, adding: "Public disagreements between Cabinet ministers in recent weeks have only served to undermine business confidence, not just on Brexit negotiations but also on the many issues where firms need to see clear action from government closer to home."

Mr Hammond acknowledged that the Cabinet was split over the nature of Britain's withdrawal from the EU, telling Sky News: "We know, on this big issue of how we take forward our exit from the European Union, what type of relationship we should have with the European Union in the future, there are differences of view, nobody is denying that."

Ministers were "frustrated" by the slow progress of talks in Brussels, but Brexit Secretary David Davis's hand was being weakened by signs of disunity within the Government, he said.

"The more we can show unity, the stronger our negotiating position in the EU would be," said Mr Hammond. "David Davis is doing a great job in Brussels, but his hand would be strengthened where it is clear that he has a united Government behind him and a clear position."

Asked whether Mr Johnson should be sacked, the Chancellor pointedly told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "We all serve at the Prime Minister's pleasure and we all owe the Prime Minister our allegiance and our loyalty within the Cabinet.

"I have always operated on the principle that it is probably best to believe that nobody is unsackable. Everybody has got to pull their weight within the Government."

Mr Hammond said Mrs May had his "100% support" and that he would back her if she chose to fight the next general election as Tory leader. He flatly denied reports that he offered Mr Johnson his support in any leadership bid in a 4am text on the night of the disastrous June 8 election.

The Chancellor said the whole Cabinet, including Mr Johnson, had signed up to the Brexit negotiating position set out by Mrs May in her Florence speech last month when she proposed a transition period of "around two years" after Britain leaves the EU.

He dismissed Mr Johnson's "not a second more" demand as a "rhetorical flourish".

Mr Green told a meeting on the fringe of the Manchester conference: "The phrase the Prime Minister used was 'around two years' but that means a few months either way."

He added that could mean "instead of the end of March it's the end of June" 2021 and the Government was not committing to two years "to the minute".

And he dismissed another of Mr Johnson's personal red lines by refusing to rule out annual payments for ongoing single market access.

Mr Hammond admitted that uncertainty over Brexit was harming the UK economy.

"One of our challenges in the UK is the short-term uncertainty that the EU exit negotiations have created, causing a pause in business investment," he said.

"That's the reason we want to accelerate the process, that we want to agree an interim period with the EU, so we can get some business certainty back into the environment, so businesses can start investing again and we can get our economy pulling forward."

The continuing focus on Mr Johnson's ambitions came as Mr Hammond fought to shift attention on the domestic agenda with the announcement of £400 million for transport links in the North of England.

Some £300 million will be used to ensure cities like Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds, York and Leicester can be linked up with the HS2 high-speed rail route between London and the North.

And a further £100 million will go into local road schemes to cut congestion and unlock new sites for homes and businesses in the North.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon joined his Cabinet colleagues in slapping down Mr Johnson, saying he had agreed to a transition period of "around two years" at a Cabinet meeting before Mrs May's Florence speech.

He dismissed the Foreign Secretary's demand that it should last "not a second more" as a "relatively minor issue" and stressed "none of us are unsackable".

Sir Michael told BBC Radio 4's World At One: "I think some of the noises off actually are about a relatively minor issue about whether the transition period is two years or two years and one month or whatever."

He predicted Mr Johnson would remain loyal in his Tuesday speech to the party conference.

"I think you'll find tomorrow, when he speaks to the conference, he will make it very clear that he is party to our negotiations with Europe, he was there at the Cabinet meeting that endorsed the Florence speech, he had every opportunity to contribute to that speech, he agreed then the timetable of around two years," Sir Michael said.

"And I think you'll find tomorrow he will set out how he wants to help the Prime Minister and the rest of the team achieve a successful Brexit because that's what all of us want, whichever way we voted."

Sir Michael also stressed: "This Prime Minister has the support of the Parliamentary Party, she has the support of the Cabinet."

Asked if she would last in the job until the next election, he replied: "I believe so, yes."

In a reference to the row over Mr Johnson's comments, Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson - touted as a potential successor to Mrs May - used a conference fringe event to tell her MSPs: "If any of you think of writing anything, without telling me, that is counter to current Scottish Conservative policy; you are out on your ear because nobody is unsackable."

She said Mr Johnson had insisted that his comments had been in line with Mrs May's policy but added: "If I was able to interpret the actions, and the thought process behind the actions of the Foreign Secretary, then I think I could make a better living doing that than I do now."

MEP Ashley Fox, leader of the British Conservatives in the European Parliament, said the UK's Brexit strategy was not helped by ministers "who should know better".

Mr Fox, responding to suggestions that the UK is giving in to the EU, told a fringe event in Manchester: "We're not giving in all the time. That is entirely the view of the Commission. We're in a negotiation here.

"The Commission can read what goes on in the British press and they are setting about trying to undermine the strength of the British position.

"Sometimes that British position is not assisted by colleagues in Government who should know better. We will get a much better position if, as Government, as a party, we're entirely united.

"Don't be surprised if we are mocked and told that we're weak from the other side of the Channel. That is entirely to be expected. But please let's not knock our own side."

Brexit Minister Steve Baker, answering a question about the two-year transition period, joked he could not comment on Mr Fox's remarks.

He told the same event: "The ministerial code requires us all to adopt collective decision-making and I am determined to do that - notwithstanding the example occasionally set by others."

Mr Johnson's old Vote Leave ally Michael Gove praised the Foreign Secretary's "optimistic" vision of Brexit in a 4,000 word article for the Telegraph last month, which exposed Cabinet rifts over the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

But the Environment Secretary played down suggestions of splits, saying it was "naturally right" for Mr Hammond to be "cautious" as Chancellor.

He echoed Mr Johnson's claim that the Cabinet is a "nest of singing birds" and denied the Foreign Secretary was being disloyal to Mrs May.

"All those of us who read it (Mr Johnson's article) were cheering it along because the sentiments it expressed were fantastic," Mr Gove told LBC radio.

"And actually I think the Prime Minister's leadership in the Florence speech reflected that upbeat and optimistic vision that Boris articulated."

Mr Gove also said he expected to fight the next election under Mrs May as PM.

