Judge to decide whether coercion was applied by father in marriage case

A judge in a specialist court has been asked to decide whether a man coerced his mentally-ill daughter into marrying.

Mr Justice Baker is scheduled to consider the case at a hearing in the Court of Protection, where issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to take decisions are considered, in London in the near future.

He has analysed issues at a preliminary hearing and heard from the man plus lawyers representing the woman, who is in her 30s, and social services staff.

The family involved is Muslim and the judge says the case has novel and unique features.

He said he would consider aspects of Islamic law relating to marriage and capacity to have sexual relations.

Mr Justice Baker says the woman at the centre of the case is being treated at a specialist hospital and cannot be identified.

He heard the family had links to London and Northampton.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.