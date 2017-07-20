Jury discharged in trial of ex-police boss accused of discussing probe into MP

A jury trying a former police boss accused of sharing confidential information about a criminal investigation into a high-profile Conservative MP has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict.

Adam Simmonds, 40, is alleged to have discussed a fraud probe into Peter Bone with other Tory politicians, including local MPs, after being briefed as part of his role as the Northamptonshire police and crime commissioner (PCC).

The MP for Wellingborough and his wife Jeanette were under investigation over the payment of fees for the care of an elderly relative, Southwark Crown Court heard.

The case against Mr Bone and Mrs Bone was dropped in March 2014, but Simmonds, who was elected the Conservative PCC in 2012, was charged with breaching data protection laws.

Prosecutors said Simmonds, from Leicester, disclosed information to friends and colleagues within the Conservative party without the permission of Northamptonshire Police chief constable Adrian Lee.

Simmonds said that if personal data had been disclosed, he had acted with the reasonable belief he had the right to do so, acted in reasonable belief he had the consent of the chief constable, or did so in the public interest.

A jury of nine men and three women failed to reach a verdict on a single charge of unlawfully obtaining or disclosing personal data between May 1 2013 and May 1 2014, following a trial that lasted almost three weeks.

The judge, Mr Justice Green, discharged jurors after more than 12 hours of deliberations after they sent a note to say they were "entrenched".

Prosecutor Christopher Foulkes asked for seven days to inform the court whether prosecutors will seek a retrial against Simmonds, who denies the charge.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.