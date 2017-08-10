Just two councils pay out from £300m fund for business rates relief

Just two out of almost 100 local councils have paid out from a £300 million Government fund to ease the pressure of business rate rises, the Liberal Democrats have warned.

The relief fund was announced by Chancellor Philip Hammond in the Budget in March to help firms hit with massive rate hikes following the business rate revaluation.

But the Lib Dems said that of 99 local authorities in England which responded to freedom of information requests, only Tandridge in Surrey and Amber Valley in Derbyshire had paid out.

Tandridge has allocated £156,000 while Amber Valley paid £41,000 - a total of just £197,000.

Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable accused the Government of "crippling businesses through incompetence" by failing to ensure the relief was provided in time.

Among the reasons given by authorities for the delay was the need to update software to automate payments, while others said they were still developing schemes to distribute the funds or were waiting for approval from councillors.

Sir Vince said it "beggars belief" the fund was not properly set up before the evaluation came into force.

"The Government's business rates fiasco threatens to turn our high streets into ghost towns," he said.

"The hardest hit businesses were promised rapid relief to cushion the blow, but five months on most have received nothing.

"That is enough time to wreck many a small independent business, who face having to lay off staff or even go bust.

"This delay is completely unacceptable. The Government risks crippling thousands of small businesses through its incompetence."

