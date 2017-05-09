Labour activist apologises for 'anti-Semitic, homophobic and racist' tweets

A Labour activist who introduced Jeremy Corbyn at his local election campaign launch has apologised for sending "anti-Semitic, homophobic and racist" tweets.

Bethany Barker added that she has resigned as g eneral secretary of Nottingham Labour Students.

Miss Barker asked for others to "not cast me aside for the mistakes I made when I was a child" after labelling her comments "outrageous and wrong".

She appeared on stage before Labour leader Mr Corbyn made a speech in Newark, Nottinghamshire, last month.

Miss Barker, in a statement posted on Facebook, said: " As some of you may have seen online, some anti-Semitic, homophobic, and racist tweets have resurfaced from my old Twitter account from 2012-14.

"I understand the upset that these comments have caused and I want to extend my sincerest apologies to anyone that I have offended.

"I am appalled and ashamed by these comments and I condemn them in their entirety; they are outrageous and wrong and I should have never said them."

Miss Barker said she has extended her apologies to the A frican and Caribbean Society, Jewish and Israeli Society, LGBT+ Network and BAME Network.

She went on: " I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to all of you reading this too.

"These views are clearly not in line with what I believe today and do not reflect my character.

"I have grown up, developed and matured a lot since I was 14 years old to the point where, looking back, I find it hard to recognise that person as myself.

"I am proud of how far I have come since then and will do everything in my power to make amends for the mistakes that I have made."

