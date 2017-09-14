Leicester City fan fined £300 for homophobic chant to rival supporters

A football fan who directed homophobic abuse at opposition fans has been fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 in court costs.

Leicester City supporter Jason Holmes, 44, was also hit with a £30 victim surcharge after shouting an offensive term during a match against Brighton on August 19.

Holmes, of Mossgate, Leicester, admitted a charge of indecent chanting contrary to section 3 of the Football Offences Act after voluntarily attending an educational session provided by the Kick it Out campaign against discrimination in football.

Commenting on the case, Janine Smith from the CPS, said: "The CPS takes all forms of discrimination seriously and has an important part to play in eliminating it from football.

"This offence was treated as a homophobic hate crime.

"The CPS contacted Kick it Out about the educational sessions they provide and Jason Holmes was offered such a session to help him understand the full impact of his behaviour, which he attended.

"The contribution of Kick it Out to this case has ensured that, as well as facing the consequences of his actions, this defendant will understand why his actions were so unacceptable."

Roisin Wood, chief executive of Kick It Out, said: "Through our work with the Crown Prosecution Service and Leicester City Football Club, we were able to recommend a course of action which ensured that Jason would understand the full impact of his homophobic behaviour.

"At Kick It Out, we encourage rehabilitation through education for individuals or groups that act in a discriminatory manner, where appropriate."

