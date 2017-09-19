London Luton Airport boss wants more fast trains to call at Parkway station

The number of fast trains serving London Luton Airport should be quadrupled to allow it to grow without the need for more roads, its boss has claimed.

Chief executive Nick Barton is urging bidders for the new East Midlands rail franchise to commit to increasing the number of inter-city services that call at Luton Airport Parkway station from one per hour to four.

He claims the existing timetable means LLA is the only London airport without an express-style train service.

In an interview with the Press Association, Mr Barton said : "The current service we get from East Midlands on the line that runs literally just past the threshold of the runway is that we have 160 trains a day and just over 10% of those trains actually stop at Luton Parkway.

"Nearly 90% of them go straight past, which intuitively seems entirely wrong.

"The opportunity for us to get a service that can run from the terminal to London St Pancras in less than 30 minutes is there if we can improve the connectivity at Luton Parkway."

Non-stop trains between the station and London take just 20 minutes.

LLA commissioned a study by consultancy firm North Star which found the provision of four fast trains per hour is possible without the need for additional rolling stock, and the only disadvantage to existing passenger services would be that one train each hour would take three minutes longer to reach Nottingham.

This could be worth £110 million in extra fare revenue to the new franchise over its 10-year lifetime and would result in 70,000 fewer car journeys on the M1, according to the research.

Mr Barton described the proposal as "incredibly compelling", claiming it could be delivered "for nil investment".

He went on: "London as a destination for airlines is the most sought after in the world bar none and we have capacity here that can be released without building a runway."

Some 15.9 million passengers are expected to travel through the airport this year, with a target of 18 million by 2020.

Mr Barton said a better train service would allow " future growth of the airport without the need to build more roads".

A £200 million light rail link between the terminal building and Luton Airport Parkway station is expected to be opened in 2021.

This would replace the buses which are currently used for the one-mile journey between the station and the airport.

Mr Barton described the project as a "game-changing link".

A Department for Transport consultation on the East Midlands rail franchise will run until October 11, with the new contract beginning in August 2019.

