Lorry pair arrested after fatal A1 crash

Two people travelling in a lorry have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash on the northbound A1.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Colsterworth, near Grantham, in Lincolnshire shortly after 1am on Wednesday following a collision between a car and the lorry.

Lincolnshire Police said the crash was believed to have caused fatal injuries to those travelling in the car.

The force said in a statement giving details of the arrests: "The investigation into this incident is in its early stages and the number of people who were travelling inside the car and their identities are still being established.

"The A1 has been closed in both directions from the Oakham turning and at Colsterworth. It is believed the road will be closed for some time as investigations take place and vehicle recovery is carried out."

