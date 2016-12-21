M1 lorry death man was husband of woman found fatally wounded

A man who died in an incident on the M1 has been named as the husband of a woman found fatally injured at a house earlier the same day.

Derbyshire Police said 44-year-old Vincent Nagle, of Station Road in Borrowash near Derby, died after he was struck by a lorry on the M1 on Friday morning.

He is the husband of 38-year-old Claire Nagle, who was discovered by police with serious injuries in Charnwood Avenue, Borrowash.

She later died in hospital.

A third person, a 22-year-old man, who was injured at the house in Station Road, is still in hospital being treated for head injuries.

He had alerted police to Mrs Nagle's location, less than a mile away, at about 11am on Friday.

Half an hour later, Mr Nagle was hit in a collision on the M1 between junctions 26 and 25, near Trowell Services. The incident closed the motorway.

Police said it had been a "fast-moving situation" with several linked scenes of crime, however the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Ms Nagle's family paid tribute to a "much loved, beautiful and vibrant mother, daughter and sister" in a statement released to police.

Her father, Martin Paton, said: "We believe this was a tragic incident for everyone involved and their families. We don't want to apportion any blame and wish to be left alone to grieve as a family.

"We'd also like to thank everyone who has offered us messages of support."

Police said that inquests into the deaths of Mr and Mrs Nagle were now scheduled to open on Tuesday.

