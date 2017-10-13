Man, 25, to face court charged with murder of pensioner

A man charged with the murder of a 72-year-old woman is due to reappear in court today.

Craig Keogh, 25, has also been charged with two counts of rape and burglary.

The body of Jane Hings was discovered at around 8am at her home in the village of Fleckney, near Leicester, on September 24.

Keogh, of no fixed address, is due to appear for a plea hearing at Leicester Crown Court.

