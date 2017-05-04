Man, 64, admits 1992 kidnap and rape of teenager

A 64-year-old man has pleaded guilty to abducting a teenager from a bus stop and raping her more than two decades ago.

The victim was standing at a bus stop in Mansfield Road, Nottingham, on her way to meet her boyfriend when she was grabbed by Christopher Scott.

A Crimewatch reconstruction of the attack on October 25 1992 showed the woman being threatened, forced to hand over money and cards, pushed into a car and having her hands bound together.

The victim, then 18, was raped twice by Scott, of Billesdon Drive, Nottingham, before being dropped off near her home in the city.

Wearing a check short-sleeve shirt, Scott spoke only to confirm his name and enter guilty pleas to two counts of rape, one of kidnap and one of robbery against the victim who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mrs Justice Carr adjourned sentencing at Nottingham Crown Court until May 26.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.