Man admits killing elderly neighbour

A 53-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after killing his elderly neighbour.

Peter Bunyan, of Cosby, near Leicester, was arrested by police in February after being seen kicking down the door of Brian Robson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bunyan, of Brooklands Road, admitted a charge of manslaughter at Derby Crown Court and will be sentenced at a later date, a court spokesman said.

Officers arrived at Mr Robson's home to find the 84-year-old with fatal head injuries in the hallway.

Bunyan was detained by police after returning to his property.

Commenting on the offence, Detective Inspector Chris Barratt, the senior investigating officer, said: "Bunyan's actions on that tragic day led to the death of a very much-loved family man and devastated a family.

"I would like to offer my condolences to the family and thank them for their co-operation and understanding throughout our investigation and subsequent court proceedings."

