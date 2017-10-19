Man arrested after murder near boxing venue is freed on bail

A second man arrested after the murder of a teenager near a boxing venue has been released on police bail.

Reagan Asbury, 19, died in hospital after being stabbed near Walsall Town Hall late on Saturday during disorder which broke out at a bout attended by hundreds of fans.

A police spokesman said a 22-year-old man from Derby arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released until next month pending further inquiries.

A 25-year-old man, also from Derby, has previously been bailed after being questioned on suspicion of the same offence.

Mr Asbury's family have described the keen footballer as "our number one son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend".

Speaking earlier this week, Detective Inspector Justin Spanner, who is overseeing the inquiry, said CCTV footage had been recovered as officers attempted to identify the offender.

