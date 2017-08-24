Man arrested following death of passenger in car followed by police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a car passenger whose vehicle was being followed by police.

Derbyshire Police said it had detained the male on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a Vauxhall Corsa crashed at about 11.30pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old man who died has been named as Jacob Morton, from Derby.

He was in the car when it "lost control" and hit the central reservation on the A6 London Road near Alvaston Park, in Derby, according to the police watchdog.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), which is investigating the circumstances, is continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Investigators have spoken to the Derbyshire Police officer who was following the Vauxhall in a single-crewed patrol car, and got an initial account of what happened.

Footage from the police car has also been obtained.

The driver of the crashed car, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a stable condition.

IPCC Commissioner Derrick Campbell said: "Our thoughts are with Jacob's family and everyone affected by this tragic incident.

"We have met with the family to explain our role and we will keep them updated throughout our investigation."

Anyone who saw the collision or the lead-up to the incident is urged to call 0800 096 9070 or email LondonRoad@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.