Man arrested in murder probe after body of elderly woman found in bungalow

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an elderly woman was found dead in a bungalow.

Leicestershire Police said the suspect was arrested in the Fleckney area on Tuesday by officers investigating the death of the woman, whose body was discovered at an address in the village on Sunday.

A police spokesman said: "As proceedings are now active in this case, it would not be appropriate to make further comment, other than to thank the public for their help to date and to urge anyone who may have information about the murder and who has yet to come forward to do so."

Officers have said the woman, believed to have been in her 70s, was found amid signs of a disturbance at the property in Elizabeth Road, Fleckney.

