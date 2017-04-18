Man charged over death of teenager in Good Friday stabbing

A man has been charged with murdering an 18-year-old in a Good Friday stabbing.

Nathan Towsey, 20, was charged with the killing of Matthew Rothery on Monday evening, after being arrested the previous day.

Mr Rothery, whose family released a photograph of the young man at the weekend, was found stabbed at a property in Woodborough Road, Nottingham, just before 1am on Friday.

He was taken to the city's Queens Medical Centre but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Nottinghamshire Police said they believed the attack was an isolated incident and the parties involved were known to each other.

Towsey, of Braunton Crescent, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

Copyright (c) Press Association Ltd. 2017, All Rights Reserved.