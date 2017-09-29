Man charged with rape and murder after body of 72-year-old found in bungalow

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a pensioner's body at her bungalow.

Craig Keogh, of no fixed address, has also been charged with two counts of rape and burglary, Leicestershire Police said.

The body of 72-year-old Jane Hings was discovered at around 8am at her home in the village of Fleckney, near Leicester, last Sunday.

Keogh will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

