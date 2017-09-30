Man charged with rape and murder after body of 72-year-old found in bungalow

A 25-year-old man charged with murder following the discovery of a pensioner's body at her bungalow is to appear in court.

Craig Keogh, of no fixed address, has also been charged with two counts of rape and burglary, Leicestershire Police said.

The body of 72-year-old Jane Hings was discovered at around 8am at her home in the village of Fleckney, near Leicester, last Sunday.

Keogh will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

